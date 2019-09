The game was tied 7 to 7 all at halftime.

Omaha Westside breaks the tie on a 37-yard pass touchdown pass to Jake Holmstrom. Westside led 14 to 7.

In the fourth quarter with 1 minute left in the game, Southeast’s Nick Halleen runs in for a touchdown to give the Knights a 22 to 17 lead.

Omaha Westside threatening with seconds left on the clock, quarterback Cole Payton picked off by McGinness Schneider.

Westside falls in a close one with Southeast at 22 and Westside 17.