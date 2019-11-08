Friday Night Fever: Westside shuts out Lincoln Southeast

The seventh seed Westside traveled to Lincoln to take on Southeast Friday and this one was all Westside’s story.

Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast

The first quarter saw Westside put a trick play to work. Coley Payton to Grant Tagge to Jake Homstrom. The wide receiver pass results in a TD. 7-0 Warriors.

Later in the half - Cole Payton to Trevor Barajas for the TD and it was 14-0 Warriors.

In the second, Payton goes around the right side for the score and it was 20-0 Warriors before halftime.

The drumbeat continues in the second half and Westside rolled to a 35-0 win over Southeast.

