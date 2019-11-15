Friday Night Fever: Waverly takes the loss against Skutt 10-27

The first matchup between these two, a double-overtime classic back in October.

Skutt won that game and the first half looked almost like a replay.

Skutt gets on the board first, this Tyson Gordon passes to tight end Max Brinker good for 38 yards set up a short touchdown by Gordon, and extra point no good, 6 to nothing Skutt.

But just before halftime, Waverly takes the lead on this short touchdown run by Evan Canoyer 7 to 6 Vikings at halftime.

After a Skutt fumble on the first play of the second half, the Skyhawk defense forces this field goal as Waverly leads ten to six.

But the third quarter belonged to Gordon, first, this touchdown pass to Robbie Trout who shakes a tackle and goes in for the score as the Hawks take the lead 13 to 10.

Then on third and long, Gordon finds Brinker again ---nice catch there and he goes in for the 37-yard touchdown, 20 to 10 Skutt.

Skutt gains a 27 to 10 win over Waverly.

