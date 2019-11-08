Friday Night Fever: Skutt drops Bennington, 41-14

Skutt jumped out to a quick 21 - 7 lead in the second quarter Friday night. Gunner Ott went in from 7 yards out.

Skutt vs. Bennington

But the Badgers wouldn't go away. Next series and quarterback Nick Bohn was throwing the ball all over the yard but he took off on the quarterback draw right up the middle and rolled up 58 yards for the touchdown as Bennington pulled within seven.

But Skutt has a pretty good quarterback too in North Dakota State recruit Tyson Gordon. The very next play read option left. Gordon cut across the field and made some tacklers miss on his way to 62 yards for the touchdown and a 28 to 14 lead.

Gordon added another score before halftime - off the scramble - going in from eight yards out with one second left on the clock as Skutt took control.

The final score: Skutt over Bennington 41 - 14 .

