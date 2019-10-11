Friday Night Fever: Skutt barely escapes Waverly

No. 1 Skutt Catholic may have had its closest call yet to losing its now-20-game winning streak Friday Night. The Skyhawks survived a tough challenge from No. 3 Waverly, winning 28-21 in double overtime.

Skutt had beaten it's previous 19 opponents in regulation. The only game decided by single digits was an eight-point-win over Roncalli this year, and a five-point-win over York last year.

This is the first time a Skutt game has gone into overtime since 2015, when the Skyhawks beat Lincoln Pius X 31-24 in triple overtime.