No. 1 Skutt Catholic showed why it is the best team in Class B Friday night. The Skyhawks blanked Plattsmouth, 34-0.

Skutt's last two touchdowns came off a 52-yard touchdown run from Tyson Gordon, and a touchdown pass from Gordon to Barrett Liebentritt.

With the win, the Skyhawks have now won 18 straight.

Out of those 18 wins, four of them have been shutouts. Skutt blanked Ralston, Roncalli and Bennington last season.