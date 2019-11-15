Friday Night Fever: ScottsBluff takes the win over Roncalli 63-56

The Crimson pride drew first blood in this one. Jack Dotzler hits Shane Orr across the middle and look at the effort here -- shrugs off a couple of defenders and he is gone for 57 yards for the touchdown.

Roncalli up 7-0.

Big plays would be the trend in this one, it was a shootout.

Less than a minute to go in the half, Crimson pride down 28-27 and Dotzler takes it in himself for the score. 2-point conversion is no good and Roncalli is up five.

But after the Bearcats got a 55-yard pass on the first play of the ensuing drive, Sabastian Harsh hits Jasiya Deollos for the touchdown to give Scottsbluff the 36-33 lead at the half.

Fast forward to the 4th. Crimson pride down 14 now and Dotzler hits Orr again, this time for the 19-yard score, but it would not be enough. Scottsbluff wins 63-56.

