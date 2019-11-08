Friday Night Fever: Roncalli over Grand Island Northwest, 41 - 17

Roncalli was in Grand Island Friday taking on Northwest and making a statement.

Roncalli vs. Northwest

Four-five matchup between Northwest and Roncalli.

The Crimson Pride was up 20-10 with less than a minute left in the first half. After a fumble recovery Roncalli was in business and QB Jackson Dotzler decided to tuck it and run. He weaved his way into the end zone. Roncalli took a 27-10 lead into the break.

Third quarter – the Crimson Pride backed into their own red zone. This time Dotzler wasn’t getting away. Ty Heaton was there to eat him up for the sack. Roncalli punted.

Rans Sanders dropped back and let it fly down the seam of the field and Sean Juengst pulled it in for the touchdown.

But it's all Roncalli the rest of the way. The Crimson Pride got the 41-17 win.