Friday Night Fever: Papio South takes the loss against Millard South 12-42

Millard south scored on their first possession of the game.

The patriots Isaiah Harris broke through over the left side and raced 31 yards for the touchdown. Millard south took the lead 7 to nothing.

After Papio South tied the game up--the patriots scored again in the second quarter. Millard south quarterback Urbon scrambled out of the pocket and passed 16 yards to Spencer Jordan in the end zone for the touchdown. Millard south led 14 to 7.

Later in the second quarter--the patriot defense came up with a big play when Jake Gassaway picked off this pass and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. Millard now led 21 to 7.

The final score...was Millard South 42 and Papio South 21. The patriots are now 9-and one on the season.

