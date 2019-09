Another intra-district matchup with Omaha Benson hosting Omaha South. It was homecoming for the bunnies, the royalty was honored at half time.

The Packers led 35 to nothing at the half. Then in the third quarter, South’s Christiano Barrientos threw a pass to Jadyn McGary and he goes 65 yards down the sidelines for a touchdown.

That made it 41 nothing.

The Packers went on to win easily and the final score was Omaha South 62 and Omaha Benson nothing. Big win for the Packers.