The Warriors took control of this game early.

The first drive of the game and Westside draws first blood on this touchdown pass from Ben Radicia to Cal Weidermann. Westside goes up 7 to nothing.

The Warrior defense forces a three and out and they score a few plays later, this time it’s Bodie Harrell on the sweep around the right side. He goes 34 yards for the touchdown.

Westside would go on to roll 77-6.