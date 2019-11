In the second quarter Nick Halleen -- 2nd rushing touchdown of the night.

North driving before halftime. Pass intercepted by Taveon Thompson. It was 21-3 at the break.

In the third quarter Darius Hagan to Keyshawn Williams…Great catch!

Here's an even better catch Isaac Appleget from Coleby Daffer. Appleget climbs the defender for the t-d grab.

Omaha North’s season ends after falling 35-10.