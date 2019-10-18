Friday Night Fever: Omaha Central bounces back, beats Omaha South

Heading into Friday, both Omaha South and Omaha Central were looking to shake off tough losses from the previous week.

The Packers had been blown out 63-0 at the hands of No. 1 Bellevue West. Meanwhile -- the Eagles lost a heart breaker to Norfolk 21-20 in overtime.

Central's loss proved to be easier to shake off Friday night, as the Eagles Beat South 38-12.

In the last four minutes of the first half, Central had a touchdown run from Abraham Hoskins III, and interception from Gunnar Duke, and special teams even got a touchdown off a blocked punt.

These plays were just part of a 31-0 first half run for the Eagles.