Friday Night Fever: Omaha Burke bounces back, beats Omaha Central

The defending state champion Burke Bulldogs were able to get the taste of losing their 14-game winning streak last week out of their mouth Friday. The handily beat Omaha Central 34-17.

Burke took a 21-10 lead into the second half.

The lead would get extended to 27-10 off a 19-yard touchdown pass from Reid Burke to Jaylon Roussell.

After getting a big third-down stop later in the quarter, Omaha Central ran into trouble on offense. Abraham Hoskins III's pass was intercepted by Xavier Watts, who returned it 65 yards for the touchdown.