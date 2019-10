A familiar theme for this season continued Friday night for Omaha Bryan. The Bears were blown out once again, this time to Lincoln North Star by the score of 47-8.

Bryan now sits at 0-8 on the season, losing by an average of 50 points per game. The Bears' closest loss was by 27 points, six of their losses have been by 30 or more, and five of their losses have been by 50 or more.

Bryan also has a losing streak that dates back to week one of last season.