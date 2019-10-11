Friday Night Fever: Omaha Benson loses 24th straight game

Adding to their already-long losing streak, the Benson Bunnies now have a scoring drought to worry about. They were shut out for the third straight game Friday, falling to Lincoln High 55-0.

The last time the Bunnies scored was in its 19-12 loss to Omaha Northwest. That game was also the second closest Benson has gotten to breaking its now-24-game losing streak.

The Bunnies fell by just three to Omaha Bryan back in 2017. That was loss number seven in a row after Benson began the season with a win over Omaha South.

Benson has two more chances to end the losing streak this season. Both of them are home games, against North Platte and Norfolk.