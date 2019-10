Skutt rolls to a 34 to nothing win over 8th ranked Norris.

Skyhawk coach Matt Truman had a lot to smile about tonight, especially with quarterback Tyson Gordon and his plays. The North Dakota recruit on a big fourth-down rolls right can’t find a receiver and changes direction for a big 16-yard run.

That sets up Gourdon who sweeps right on 4th down for the one-yard TD.