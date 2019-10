Bellevue West was up big in this one, Thunderbirds already up 35-0 in the second when Nate Glantz hit Naye Sullivan with the screen pass.

Sullivan cuts back, heads all the way across the field, down the sideline, and just gets in for the touchdown.

Less than a minute left in the half, Glantz hits Xavier Betts this time, and the future Husker has a much easier time getting in.

Bellevue West wins big.