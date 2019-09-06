Friday Night Fever: No. 9 Creighton Prep Survives Upset Bid from Omaha Central

One week after a huge win over No. 10 Omaha North, No. 9 Creighton Prep had a scare against Omaha Central Friday Night. The Junior Jays pulled out the 24-20 win.

The Eagles got on the board first off a 67-yard touchdown run from Quarterback Abraham Hoskins III to go up 7-0.

After a couple field goals, Creighton Prep tied the game at 10 in the second off a 19-yard touchdown pass from Quarterback Jake Coniglio to Wide Receiver Mason Armstead.

Central took a 17-10 lead into the half thanks to an 8-yard touchdown run from Hoskins III right before the break.

A four-yard touchdown run from Creighton Prep tied the game back up at 17 in the third, but a Central field goal put the Eagles back in the lead after three.

The game-winning touchdown was Coniglio's second passing touchdown of the game, this time to Wide Receiver Joe Boulay.

With the win, Creighton Prep improves to 2-0 on the season. The Junior Jays travel to Lincoln to take on Lincoln High next week.

With the loss, Omaha Central falls to 1-1 on the season. The Eagles take on Omaha Burke on the road next week.