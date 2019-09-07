Friday Night Fever: No. 6 Elkhorn South Easily Handles Millard North 42-14

By the time Millard North could get on the board Friday night, No. 6 Elkhorn South already had a 21-0 lead. The Storm would go onto blow out the Mustangs 42-14.

Those first three Elkhorn South touchdowns included a touchdown run from Running Back Nelson Douglas, and a 43-yard touchdown run from Quarterback Elliot Brown.

The Mustangs got on the board just before the first quarter ended with a touchdown run from Fullback Andrew Bednar.

With the win, Elkhorn South improves to 2-0 on the season. The Storm host Lincoln North Star next week.

With the loss, Millard North falls to 0-2 on the season. The Mustangs host Millard South next week.