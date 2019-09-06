Friday Night Fever: No. 3 Westside blows out Papillion-La Vista

Papillion-La Vista got the early jump on No. 3 Westside, but the Warriors were able to easily put away the Monarchs 48-14 Friday night.

Papio jumped to a 7-0 lead after one with a two-yard touchdown run from Quarterback Kyle Ingwerson.

But Westside would counter on the ensuing kickoff to start the second. Jack Wimmer returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards to even the game up at seven.

The teams traded two more touchdowns in the second. Westside Quarterback Cole Payton found Tight End Jake Holstrom for the 69-yard touchdown pass. Papio responded with a touchdown run from Lane Harris.

Westside would take the lead for good with a touchdown pass from Payton to Wide Receiver Grant Tagge just before halftime.

With the win, Westside improves to 2-0 on the season. The Warriors are on the road next week against Lincoln Southeast.

With the loss, Papio falls to 0-2. The Monarchs host Grand Island next week.