Friday Night Fever: No. 10 Omaha North bounces back from tough loss, dismantles Omaha Northwest

No. 10 Omaha North did not appear to lose a step following last week's loss to No. 9 Creighton Prep. The Vikings laid the hurt on Omaha Northwest, 56-0.

The scoring started on the second play of the game. Quarterback Darius Hagan found Wide Receiver Jaiden Long down the middle from the 53-yard touchdown.

On the second play of the Vikings' next drive, Running Back Aveon Barnes double the North lead on the 31-yard touchdown run,

Omaha North would 21 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 42-0 lead into the half.

With the win, Omaha North improves to 1-1 on the season. The Vikings host Millard West next week.

With the loss, Omaha Northwest falls to 0-2 on the season. The Huskies travel to Bellevue to take on Bellevue East next week.