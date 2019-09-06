Friday Night Fever: No. 1 Skutt Catholic beats No. 5 Roncalli in shootout

Two top-five teams in Class B were not short on points Friday Night. No. 1 Skutt Catholic beat No. 5 Roncalli 42-34.

It started off slow enough, with the Skyhawks holding a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Running Back Grant Diesing doubled Skutt's lead to 14-0 with a touchdown run in the second.

Roncalli got on the board later in the quarter with a touchdown run from Running Back Darik Rodgers. That made the game 14-6.

Touchdown runs from each team's quarterback made it a 20-13 Skutt lead heading into the half.

With the win, Skutt improves to 2-0 on the season. The Skyhawks host Blair next week.

With the loss, Roncalli falls to 1-1 on the season. The Crimson Pride travels to Waverly next week.