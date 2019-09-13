Friday Night Fever: Millard West keeps momentum going, beats Omaha North 30-13

Tenth-ranked Omaha North was looking to knock off the fourth-ranked Wildcats.

The Vikings came out strong in the first quarter. Lavaugn Luellen busted free over the left side and he rambles 40 yards down the sidelines to the 18 of Millard West. That set up a 34-yard field goal. Omaha North opened up a 6 to nothing lead.

In the second quarter, Millard west came back behind the arm of Tristan Gomez. He throws down-field to Dallas Beanum and he goes all the way down the sidelines 66 yards for the touchdown.

The Wildcats take the lead 7 to 6.

Then Gomez added another touchdown pass when Gomez found Kaedyn Odermann for a 21-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats went on to win it 30 to 13.

With the win, Millard West improves to 3-0 on the season.

The Wildcats take on No. 2 Millard South next week.

With the loss, Omaha North falls to 1-2 on the season.

The Vikings hit the road to take on Omaha Burke next week.