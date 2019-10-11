Friday Night Fever: Millard West stays perfect, beats Grand Island

No. 2 Millard West had perhaps the toughest road trip of any metro school Friday. The Wildcats were up to the task, beating No. 7 Grand Island 20-7.

The Islanders led 7-6 in the third quarter.

After a Millard West sack led to a Grand Island punt, the Wildcats got into position to take the lead with a deep pass from Tristan Gomes to Dalys Beanum.

That would set up a touchdown pass from Gomes to Kaedyn Odemann to give put Millard West up for good.

Friday's win is just the latest in a string of impressive wins for the Wildcats this year. So far, they have beaten No. 3 Millard South, defending state champion Omaha Burke, and last week they got another impressive road win out in Kearney.