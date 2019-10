Out of their nine wins this season, Friday's might have been the most impressive for No. 2 Millard West.

The Wildcats capped off a perfect regular season with a 66-0 win over Lincoln North Star.

Millard West left little in doubt right away, jumping out to a 35-0 lead after one quarter.

This is the Wildcat's second-largest margin of victory this season. They beat Omaha Bryan 74-6 in week five.