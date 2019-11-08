Friday Night Fever: Millard West 35 Elkhorn South 14

Millard West came into the quarterfinals undefeated but they had big test.

Millard West 35 Elkhorn South14

West came out strong in the first quarter. Quarterback Tristan Gomez went over the right side and took it down to the one, where he scored the touchdown. The Wildcats led 7 to nothing.

Later in the second quarter Gomez punched it in from the one yard line. The Wildcats making it look easy. The wildcats now led 14 nothing.

But Elkhorn South came back. Eli Hustad picked off a pass by Gomez and took it all the way back 34 yards down to the three yard line of Millard West.

Then Hustad ran over the left side for the touchdown. The game now all tied up at 14 in the second quarter.

But Millard West came up with a big play. Gomez found Kaedyn Odermann along the sidelines and he races 64 yards to the end zone for the touchdown. The Wildcats led 21 to 14 at the half and went on to win 35 – 14.

