Intra-district matchup now between Millard South and Millard North.

The story of the game was Millard South’s, Isiah Harris. He runs 3-yards over the right side for a touchdown.

The patriots led 10 to nothing in the first quarter.

Then in the second quarter, Harris goes right up the middle and scores on a 52-yard touchdown. Harris finished with 193 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Millard South rolls to a 44 to 7 win.