The Burke defense was superb. The Bulldogs shutout the Mustangs in the first half.

In the third quarter, Burke quarterback Reed Burke passes to Xavier Watts over the middle for a first down.

Then Burke's Jaylon Russell fights his way up the middle for ten yards.

That set up a field goal for Burke. The Bulldogs went on to win it.

The final was Burke 31 and Millard North 5. The defending state champs advance to the quarterfinals.