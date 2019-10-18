Friday Night Fever: Millard North takes the loss against Omaha Burke 14-28

Number four Omaha Burke hosted Millard North.

The bulldogs were looking for their sixth win in a row. Burke got off to a good start. Quarterback Reid Burke passes 23 yards to the Notre Dame recruit Xavier Watts down at the 5-yard line. That set up a touchdown run by Burke’s Jaylon Russell.

Millard North came back in the second quarter. Andrew Bednar finds an opening up the middle and nobody is going to catch him. He races 43 yards for the touchdown.

Later in the game, Bednar gets another touchdown.

But, the Bulldogs come back to win it 28 to 14.

