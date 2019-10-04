Friday Night Fever: Lincoln South East takes the win over Bellevue East 51-7

Bellevue East with a much tougher matchup against number five Lincoln Southeast.

First-quarter belonged to the Knights. It started with this short touchdown run from Nick Halleen.

In the same quarter, the Knights bring some trickery when Halleen gets the toss, before pitching it back to Isaac on the reverse. Isaac makes some moves and takes it all the way down to the Bellevue East one-yard line.

That sets up Halleen for another short touchdown run. Lincoln Southeast wins 51-7.

