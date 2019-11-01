Friday Night Fever: Lincoln Pius takes the loss against Millard West 0-34

The visitors from the Capital City looking for the big upset.

They get to wildcat quarterback Tristian Gomez, the bolts with the sack here. But Millard West got it going in the second quarter --- Gomez again back to pass --- can't find a receiver and he takes off up the middle and he goes 48 yards for the touchdown as Millard West takes a 7 to nothing lead.

Next series for the cats and again Gomez back to pass, he goes down the left sidelines and finds Kaedyn Odermann who shows some nifty moves. Good for a 54 yard gain.

The Wildcats scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, taking a 21-0 lead at the half.

Millard west shuts out Pius 34-0.

