Omaha Central looking for its third straight win.

Thunderbolts struck first, Joe Finder finds Ben Aldredge on the slant for the touchdown, Pius with a 7 to nothing lead.

The Eagles got on the board with this field goal by Sam Levy cutting the lead to 7 to 3.

Then Pius took control, this long pass from finder to Blake Vodicka sets up a short touchdown for the visitors as Pius goes up 14 to 3.

Then it’s finder to Issac Rademacher for the touchdown.