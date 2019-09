It was homecoming for Bellevue East.

It was all Spartans early, Bellevue East’s TK Barnett drops back but it’s picked off by Carter Glenn.

That would lead to a touchdown from Austin Schneider on the QB keeper around the end. 7-0 Spartans.

The Chieftains fought back. Later in the first, Barnett looks deep again, but this time he finds Cage Dengel down the field for a 43-yard gain.

Final score Lincoln East wins it 55-3.