Friday Night Fever: Lincoln East takes the loss against Bellevue West 0-42

The thunderbirds wasting no time getting into the Christmas spirit post-Halloween.

First-quarter, Nate Glantz drops back and fires one deep to Xavier Betts, who is all alone for the 45-yard score. Bellevue west up 7-0.

The t-birds struggled to score in the first half but late in the second quarter Jay Ducker takes it himself out the wildcat to make it 14-0. That brings him within 11 touchdowns of a new state record.

Second half -- much better for the thunderbirds. They win 42-0.

