Friday Night Fever: Lewis Central Dominates Abraham Lincoln in all phases

Lewis Central proved they were better than Abraham Lincoln in all aspects of the game Friday night. The Titans won, 70-7.

It started on the opening kickoff, with Jonah Pomrenke returning the kick 85 yards for the touchdown.

The Titans also scored through the air and on the ground in the first quarter to take a 21-0 lead into the second.

After Brady Miller picked up his second rushing touchdown of the game to put Lewis Central up 28-0, Pomrenke got his second touchdown of the game. This time, it was off the pick-six.

Lewis Central was up 56-0 at the half and added two more touchdowns in the third quarter.