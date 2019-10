As the Storm took the field a special guest was in attendance, Husker assistant coach Barret Ruud.

First-quarter and the Storm strikes first. Eli Hustad goes in from 23 yards out, seven to nothing Elkhorn South.

The storm strikes again on this ten-yard run by Blaze Doxon.

Then the Huskies punter drops the ball, tries to make a play and somehow this is called a fumble, Jack Paradis recovers the ball for a 21 to nothing lead.

There was no stopping the storm tonight.