Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn South takes the win against Creighton Prep 42-14

This was a key district battle for Creighton Prep and Elkhorn South. The Storm was ready for this one.

Elkhorn South was ready from the start on their first possession, quarterback Elliot Brown runs over the right side 14 yards for the TD. The Storm took the lead 7-0.

In the second quarter, Elkhorn South went to the air. A 38-yard pass from Brown to Guy Hunt in the end zone for a touchdown.

Then the Elkhorn South defense came up with a big play, the pass intercepted by Trevor Westerstein.

The Storm went on to win it and both teams finished the season at 6 and 3.