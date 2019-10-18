Friday Night Fever: Creighton Prep takes the loss against Millard South 23-46

A great matchup between third-ranked Millard South and ninth-ranked Creighton Prep.

Patriots got off to an impressive start. Isaiah Harris breaks free and look out, the Metro track champion goes 83-yards for a touchdown.

In the second quarter, Millard South Quarterback TJ Urban finds some room down the far sidelines and goes 87 yards for the touchdown.

Millard South took it to the end when Urban tosses a pass to Harris and he goes all the way.

The final score was Millard South 46 and Prep 23.