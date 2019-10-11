Friday Night Fever: Creighton Prep dominates Omaha Northwest

No. 10 Creighton Prep proved why it's a top-10 team in Class A Friday, shutting down Omaha Northwest 61-0.

The win comes a week after Junior Jays won on a last-second touchdown to beat Columbus 16-14.

This is the second shutout the Creighton Prep defense has pitched this season. The Junior Jays beat Lincoln High 32-0 in week three of the football season.

Meanwhile, this is Omaha Northwest's third straight loss since getting its first win of the season in week four. The Huskies have lost their last three by a combined score of 186-25.