Friday Night Fever: Blair takes the loss against Skutt 3-28

It was the bears who came out firing on all cylinders while Skutt was flat early in this one.

The bears picked off two Tyson Gordon passes and recovered this Gordon fumble taking a surprising three to nothing lead.

But the senior quarterback got it going in the second quarter, Gordon on the zone read --- the same play he fumbled on -- this time finding room down the sidelines and he goes eighty yards for the go-ahead touchdown as Skutt takes the lead seven to three.

Next series and Gordon takes over the game, this time scrambling and directing traffic on this 24-yard run that sets up a short touchdown run as Skutt goes on to beat a determined Blair team.

