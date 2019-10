No. 1 Bellevue West's reign of terror over the rest of the metro continued Friday, with a whopping 63-0 win over Omaha South.

This is the Thunderbirds' second 63-0 win of the season. Bellevue West beat Bellevue East by the same score in week two.

The Thunderbirds also have wins of 40 or more points over Lincoln High, Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Pius X, and Norfolk.