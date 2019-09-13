Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West blows out Papillion-La Vista South 51-3

The first play from scrimmage and West shows why they are the state’s top-ranked team. Simple hand-off and Jay Ducker says bye-bye to the Titan defense going 65-yards for the touchdown, putting West on top 8 to nothing.

After the Titan’s field goal, it’s Dunker again this time on the throwback pass from quarterback Nate Glantz. Ducker goes in from 27 yards out, 15 to 3 T-Birds.

Still, in the first quarter, Jay Ducker takes the pitch and goes around right end, this time he scores a 79-yard touchdown.