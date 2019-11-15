Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West takes the win over Millard West

The Wildcats were all fired up, trying to get to the state finals with their towels. Millard West made a costly mistake when they fumbled a pitchout on their own 25-yard line.

Bellevue West takes advantage, check out this run up the middle to Jay Ducker. The state all-time touchdown leader adds another one. The T- birds take the lead 7-to-nothing.

In the second quarter, Bellevue West quarterback Nate Glantz passes along the sideline to the Husker recruit Zavier Betts for 20 yards.

A few plays later, its Ducker again. The Northern Illinois recruit busts up the middle for another touchdown. They added a two-point conversion to make it 15 to nothing.

But Millard West did not give up, Tristan Gomez passes downfield to the 11-yard line. Great pass. And that sets up a touchdown by Gomez from the one.

They still trailed 15-to-7.In the second half--the thunderbirds held on to the lead and went on to win it.

