Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West blows out Bellevue East in crosstown matchup

Top-ranked Bellevue West scored early and often in its 63-0 route of crosstown rival Bellevue East Friday night.

It started with a short touchdown run from Thunderbird Running Back Jay Ducker. That was followed by a 37-yard touchdown pass from Quarterback Nate Glantz to Wide Receiver Keagan Johnson, and a touchdown run from Glantz. That was all in the first quarter.

The Thunderbirds tacked on 14 more in the second quarter, and 21 in the third.

With the win, Bellevue West improves to 2-0 on the season. The Thunderbirds will host Papillion-La Vista South next week.

With the loss, Bellevue East falls to 0-2 on the season. The Chieftains host Omaha Northwest next week.