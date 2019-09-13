Friday Night Fever: Bellevue East blanks Omaha Northwest

A battle of 0-2 teams was not that close, with Bellevue East shutting Omaha Northwest out 27-0 Friday night.

Bellevue East was up 7-0 after one.

In the second, James Larson intercepts an Isaiah Forte-Williams pass, returning back for a touchdown. That extended Bellevue East's lead to 13.

Later in the quarter, Luke Johanssen hit Steven Zimmer with a 24-yard touchdown pass to put the Chieftains up 20-0 at the half.

Bellevue East would tack on another score in the fourth quarter.