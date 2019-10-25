Friday Night Fever: Abraham Lincoln takes the win against Thomas Jefferson 19-18

The rivalry between Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson heats up.

The game was tied 6 all in the second quarter when Green foes over the right side for the TD.

Then in the fourth quarter, Abe tied it up on a TD run up the middle by Pedroza. It was now 12 all.

Then with three minutes left to play, Abe took the lead on this touchdown pass by Lennox Brown.

In the final minute, TJ quarterback passed to Owens who makes a great catch for a 40-yard touchdown to pull within one point 19-18.

TJ decided to go for the win on a two-point conversion, Green takes the ball over the left side, but he is stopped short of the goal line.

TJ holds on to win it.

