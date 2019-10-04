Friday Night Fever: Millard South edges out Elkhorn South

In one of the closest games of the week, No. 3 Millard South picked up the road win over No. 7 Elkhorn South Friday night. The final was 26-21.

After the two teams split the first two scores of the game -- the Patriots jumped out to a 20-7 win with the help of an Isaiah Harris touchdown run.

The Storm fired back with two touchdowns of their own to take a 21-20 lead. Those touchdowns came from a 14-yard touchdown grab from Trevor Winterstein and a two-yard touchdown run from Eli Hustead.