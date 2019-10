Both Omaha North and Papillion-La Vista South put up plenty of points Friday night, but it was the Vikings who got the 41-26 win.

A big part of the North offense was Lavaughn Luellen. He ran for 156 yards on 13 carries, including a 62-yard touchdown run.

The Vikings also got some production from the defense in the form of a 40-yard scoop and score from Keshaun Williams.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Omaha North