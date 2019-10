No. 2 Millard West dug itself a hole against No. 9 Kearney, but came back to win and stay undefeated Friday night.

The Bearcats got a passing and rushing touchdown in the first quarter to take a 13-0 lead.

But the Wildcats would respond. It started with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Gomez to Dallas Beanum. Then, Gomez took it in himself on the quarterback sneak to put Millard West up for goo.

The Wildcats scored all of the last 23 points of the game.